Prayagraj. A name that echoes through the pages of history. Growing up, I'd heard countless tales about the grandeur of the Maha Kumbh, but I never thought I'd find myself in the thick of it. The 2025 Maha Kumbh, they say, is one for the ages—happening after 144 years. Yet, as I planned my trip, I will admit I was sceptical. I couldn't help but wonder, what would it truly feel like to be part of something so immense? Would it live up to the hype? Would I, someone who prefers quieter experiences, find meaning in the chaos?

A Living History

When I reached Prayagraj, the energy of the city was palpable. Crowds moved in sync, almost as if drawn by an invisible force. Approaching the Triveni Sangam, the sacred meeting point of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati, I somewhat began to understand what draws millions here. It wasn't just the spiritual significance but the collective humanity that left an impression.

On the first evening, I witnessed the Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat. As the sun dipped into the horizon, the sight of floating diyas, the rhythmic chants, and the scent of incense felt like sensory poetry. It wasn't just a ritual; it was a moment where devotion and nature merged. Watching the river reflect the flickering lights was almost hypnotic, and for a brief moment, everything else faded into the background.

Conversations With Mystics

The Maha Kumbh isn't just a festival, it's a convergence of stories, traditions, and people. Among them are the Naga Sadhus, the ascetic mystics who live lives of detachment. Meeting them felt like stepping into another world. Covered in ash, their expressions were a mix of calm and intensity, their words tinged with a wisdom that seemed to transcend time.

I asked one sadhu about the significance of the Maha Kumbh, and his answer surprised me. He described it as a reflection of life's flow, a reminder that, like rivers, everything changes and merges into something larger. It was a simple thought but one that resonated deeply.

A Naga sadhu at the 2025 Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj (Courtesy: Shubham Bhatnagar)

Taking The Dip

The highlight of my visit was the dip at the Sangam. The water was cold, the crowd vast, and yet, there was something grounding about the experience. As I stepped into the river, the atmosphere around me, flush with prayers, chants, and sheer belief, was overwhelming. For me, the dip wasn't just about tradition; it was a moment of surrender, a way to connect with something beyond myself.

Emerging from the water, I couldn't shake the feeling of being part of something far larger than I could fully understand. It wasn't about being cleansed or transformed but about being present—truly present—in a moment steeped in centuries of belief.

What stayed with me about the Maha Kumbh was how it balanced contrasts. It was chaotic yet serene, deeply spiritual yet profoundly human. It wasn't just the rituals or the crowd but the sense of collective faith that lingered long after I left.

Finding Moments Of Calm

The Maha Kumbh can be a lot, in the best way possible. But even in the middle of all that energy, you need a moment to catch your breath. If you have ever wondered about staying at the Maha Kumbh, you probably know it's all about tents. But this time, the tents were something else. My stay at juSTa Shivir Jhusi had everything I could've asked for. Even in the midst of all the action, I found spaces of calm that made the whole experience feel more meaningful. Maybe that's what makes the Maha Kumbh so special.

(Shubham Bhatnagar is the Editor at NDTV Food and Travel.)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author