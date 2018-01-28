'Will Slit Throats': Minister RK Singh Threatens Corrupt Contractors In Bihar

The government is building several community centres under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development or MPLAD scheme in Arrah. The BJP rules the state jointly with Nitish Kumar, who ditched Lalu Yadav and the Congress last year to form a new government in partnership with the BJP. Two months before the state assembly elections in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated development projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore in Arrah, saying it would "change the face of Bihar".
On Saturday Mr Singh - a career bureaucrat who joined politics in 2013 - said, "Projects must be such that maximum people benefit from it...Tenders must be based on expertise and it should follow quality construction work". The minister, who was known as a no-nonsense bureaucrat, had followed it up with the threats on corruption, a key issue for the BJP in Bihar, where it had repeatedly accused former Chief Minister and Nitish Kumar's Grand Alliance partner Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Comments
"It is a challenge for me but I am used to challenges. The party and the prime minister have shown confidence in me and I am thankful to them," he had said reporters at the time.