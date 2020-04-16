Villagers Attack Police, Medical Team In Bihar Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Bihar had 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. (File)

Villagers in East Champaran in Bihar blocked and attacked a medical and police team who went there to spread awareness on coronavirus.

According to police official Dhirendra Mishra, security personnel and a health manager were injured in the attack in Harsidhi.

"We had received complaints that people were not practising social distancing and not following the lockdown guidelines in the village. Due to this, a police team along with the medical team went there to make them aware of the infection and the dangers it posed. However, the situation turned heated," Mr Mishra said.

"However, the administration team showed restraint and came out of there, meanwhile, a health manager and a bodyguard along with some other security personnel received injuries in the incident. We are keeping an eye on the situation," he added.

Bihar has 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.