Watch: Rare Flying Snake Seized From Odisha Man

A rare variety of flying snake was seized from a man in Odisha today. The man used to earn a living in Bhubaneswar by displaying the snake to people. The forest department plans to release the snake in the wild.

"To possess a snake is an offence under Wildlife Protection Act. We are investigating and will release the snake in the forest," Bhubaneswar forest division official told news agency ANI.

Per the Wildlife Protection Act, offences related to possession, trade and commerce of wild animals draws a hail term and heavy fine.

Flying snakes, common to southeast Asia, are mildly venomous and their tiny, fixed rear fangs make them harmless to humans. They prey upon lizards, rodents, frogs, birds, and bats.

