Video: Chased By Stray Dogs, Odisha Woman Rams Scooter Into Parked Car

The incident was captured on CCTV installed in the area.

A shocking video has emerged from Odisha that shows a woman losing the control of a two-wheeler and hitting a parked car in Odisha. According to news agency PTI, the accident happened in Berhampur on Monday as the woman was being chased by stray dogs and lost focus. The video going viral on social media shows three people on the scooterette, including a child, and all of them launching into the air due to the impact. One of the dogs also got stuck in the vehicle but escaped after the accident.

Watch the video:

Caught on Camera | Scared of being bitten by stray dogs, a woman rammed her scooty into a car parked on the side of the road in Berhampur city in Odisha. Both women and the child sustained multiple injuries in the incident. pic.twitter.com/F5h8wtCFHy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2023

The child and the two women on the two-wheeler sustained multiple injuries in the incident, the PTI report further said.

The incident was captured on CCTV installed in the area. The women have been identified by Odisha TV as Supriya and Sasmita.

Odisha TV quoted one of the women as saying, "We were going to the temple at around 6 am when around six to eight dogs started chasing us. It was then that I decided to increase the speed of the scooter else the dogs would have bitten the pillion rider."

"A major tragedy was averted. The accident could have been fatal if we would have rammed into an electric pole or another object or drain," said the other woman.

Twitter users, meanwhile, pointed out that all three were without helmet, which put them at a higher risk of serious injuries.

"So important to wear one (helmet), especially in India. For health of riders," tweeted one user. "Extremely sad! Dogs mostly do this for fun. All Govts have literally overlook the risk of stray dogs," said another.

Others tagged the Berhampur Municipal Corporation demanding action.