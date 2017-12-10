Maoists Kill Tribal Man In Odisha Suspecting Him To Be Police Informer

Malkangiri, Odisha: Maoists today killed a tribal man, suspecting him to be a police informer, in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a police officer said.
The incident happened at a remote village under Ralegada panchayat in Chitrakonda area, the officer said.
A group of 20 armed Maoists stormed 35-year-old Sitaram Khemudu's house after mid-night last night, dragged him out of the dwelling and killed him, the inspector in-charge of Chitrakonda police station, A K Swain said.
Sitaram's body was found on the outskirts of the village today early morning with the throat slit, he said.
He said that the Maoists believed that Sitaram was operating as a police informer. An investigation has been initiated, Mr Swain said.