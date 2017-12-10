Maoists Kill Tribal Man In Odisha Suspecting Him To Be Police Informer

Maoists today killed a tribal man, suspecting him to be a police informer, in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a police officer said.The incident happened at a remote village under Ralegada panchayat in Chitrakonda area, the officer said.A group of 20 armed Maoists stormed 35-year-old Sitaram Khemudu's house after mid-night last night, dragged him out of the dwelling and killed him, the inspector in-charge of Chitrakonda police station, A K Swain said.Sitaram's body was found on the outskirts of the village today early morning with the throat slit, he said.He said that the Maoists believed that Sitaram was operating as a police informer. An investigation has been initiated, Mr Swain said.