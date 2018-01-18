Man Arrested After Wife Allegedly Raped, Set On Fire By Father-In-Law

Police said the man had fled after the death of his wife in neighbouring Jamshedpur and surrendered during the day.
The police had arrested the father-in-law of the 23-year-old woman based on an FIR by the deceased's father but her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law were also on the run.
The woman, who had suffered 95 per cent burns, died at a hospital in Jamshedpur on Saturday. Her father-in-law had allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her on fire after raping her the day before to eliminate evidence of his act.
Comments
A case has been registered against the woman's husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, the police added.