2 Killed, Others Injured In Odisha's Fire Crackers Explosion

Eyewitnesses say the roof and walls of the building collapsed due to the explosion. (Representational)

At least two persons of a family were killed and as many injured in an explosion caused by fire crackers they were making at their home on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.

The two people have been identified as Gyana Ranjan Mishra and his wife Laxmipriya Mishra, they said.

Police said the incident took place when the family was making fire crackers at their home in Nuasahi village for Diwali. As one of the fire crackers exploded, fire spread to other areas leading to a huge explosion.

The bodies of the couple were found in pieces, police said, adding that fire tenders were used to put out the blaze.

According to eyewitnesses, the roof and walls of the building collapsed due to the explosion.

Police used dog squad in the investigation. "We are investigating into the matter and debris is being cleared. The actual toll will be known after it is cleared," ACP Rajkishore Paikray told reporters.

While the couple died on the spot, two others suffered serious injuries, they said.

"My son and daughter-in-law were killed in the explosion. Earlier, I used to make crackers and now they had taken up the job," said Gyanranjan Mishra's father Nrushingha.