5 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Plunges Into Canal In Odisha

The victims were proceeding to Puri from Patrapur area in Ganjam district for immersing the ashes of a family member when the vehicle skidded off a road at Bhailipur area and slipped into the canal, the police said.

Bhubaneshwar | | Updated: September 25, 2018 13:27 IST
Local people pulled out the victims from the vehicle and launched a rescue operation. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar/Puri: 

Five members of a family were killed and two others seriously injured when a car carrying them plunged into a canal in Puri district of Odisha Tuesday, police said.

The victims were proceeding to Puri from Patrapur area in Ganjam district for immersing the ashes of a family member when the vehicle skidded off a road at Bhailipur area and slipped into the canal, the police said.

Two children and a woman were among those killed. Local people launched a rescue operation after the accident and pulled out the victims from the vehicle.

The injured were initially rushed to a nearby hospital at Chandanpur and then shifted to a facility in Puri, the police said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of the five persons and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, an official in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

