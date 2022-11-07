3 Dead, 4 Injured After SUV Rams Oil Tanker In Odisha

Seven people were travelling to Puri from Huguli in the two cars. (Representational)

At least three people died and four others were injured today after one of two vehicles carrying them collided with an oil tanker in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am on National Highway 16 near Radhaballavpur area, when one of the two SUVs rammed into the oil tanker from behind, following which the second car crashed into the first one, a senior officer said.

Seven people were travelling to Puri from Huguli in the two cars.

According to locals, a tyre of the tanker burst that led to the accident.

Two people died on the spot, while the driver of the vehicle that hit the tanker succumbed to his injuries in the nearby Soro hospital, the officer said.

The injured people are undergoing treatment in the health facility, the official added.

