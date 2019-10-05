4 Odisha Government Officials Sent On Compulsory Retirement Due To Corruption

Four government officials accused of corruption charges. (Representational image)

Four government officials were sent on compulsory retirement in Bhubaneshwar on Friday after corruption charges were proved against them following a vigilance investigation.

They were found to be involved in several incidents of acquiring assets in their names and that of their family members.

One of the officers was a Deputy Excise Commissioner in Odisha Excise Service (OES) while another was a Regional Transport Officer in Odisha Transport Engineering Service (OTES).

The other two were Deputy Conservator of Forests (DFO) and Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) in Odisha Forest Service (OFS) and Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department respectively.



