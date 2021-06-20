10-Day-Old Baby Allegedly Sold For Rs 10,000 In Odisha, Rescued: Official

The baby has been rescued and kept at an adoption centre. (Representational)

A ten-day-old boy, who was allegedly sold by his drug-addict father for Rs 10,000 in Odisha, was rescued from a woman by members of Non-Governmental Organisation Childline with the help of police.

The baby was rescued from a woman in Bhubaneshwar and kept at an adoption centre, Childline director Benudhar Senapati said.



"The father of the baby is a drug addict. Due to financial constraints, the newborn'' father forced his wife to dump the baby in a dustbin. But, the mother handed over thechild to a woman," Mr Senapati told reporters.

However, the woman who allegedly purchased the child said, "They were about to abandon the baby. Since I have no son, I bought the baby for Rs 10,000."

Mr Senapati said, both the buyer and seller of the baby are guilty under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The police said it was inquiring into the matter and all the facts will become clear after the probe is over.

"There are many inconsistencies in the versions of both the parties and only a proper investigation will unravel the truth," they said.