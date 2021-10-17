Speeding Car Drives Through Crowd Amid Durga Puja Visarjan, 3 Injured

Three people got injured after a speeding car rammed into a Durga procession in Bhopal.

Three people, including a teenager, got injured after a speeding car ran over a crowd during the immersion of a Durga idol in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal late night on Saturday.

A video of the incident, shared by a bystander, shows the car driver trying to race the car backwards after he allegedly hit the crowd. A 16-year-old boy got reportedly dragged by the car and is reported to be in critical condition.

"Police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage and some videos shot by devotees," DIG Bhopal Irshad Wali said.

This is the second such incident to take place on Saturday.

In neighbouring Chhattisgarh, a person was killed and 16 others were injured after allegedly being run over by a car during an immersion possession in the state's Jashpur district.

In a tweet, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed sadness over the incident and assured that justice will be served.

"The Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be given to all. May God rest the soul of the departed in peace," Mr Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Chhattisgarh police have arrested two accused and assured to take strict action against them.