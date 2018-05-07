Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Arrested For Allegedly Running IPL Betting Racket Police have recovered ten mobile phone handsets, cash worth Rs 14,000, and a register of betting accounts worth several lakhs.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police raided a house at Begam Bagh Railway Colony and arrested three people (Representational) Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A BJP corporator and three others were on Sunday arrested for allegedly operating a IPL cricket matches betting racket in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.



Cyber Crime police raided a house at Begam Bagh Railway Colony and caught Mohammed Farooque also known as Raju Bhai along with others for allegedly running a betting racket on IPL matches, said Neelganga police station inspector K S Gehlot.



He said police have recovered ten mobile phone handsets, cash worth Rs 14,000, and a register of betting accounts worth several lakhs.



Farooque and other accused, identified as Tabu, Arbaz, and Mohammad Ali Nizam, have been booked under appropriate sections of the IPC, Mr Gehlot said.



A BJP corporator and three others were on Sunday arrested for allegedly operating a IPL cricket matches betting racket in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, police said.Cyber Crime police raided a house at Begam Bagh Railway Colony and caught Mohammed Farooque also known as Raju Bhai along with others for allegedly running a betting racket on IPL matches, said Neelganga police station inspector K S Gehlot. He said police have recovered ten mobile phone handsets, cash worth Rs 14,000, and a register of betting accounts worth several lakhs.Farooque and other accused, identified as Tabu, Arbaz, and Mohammad Ali Nizam, have been booked under appropriate sections of the IPC, Mr Gehlot said. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter