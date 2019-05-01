2 Men In Bhopal Rape 12-Year-Old, Smash Her Head With Stones, Say Police

Bhopal rape case: The accused took the girl to an isolated area nearby and raped her.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by two men Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal. Police suspect that the girl's teenage aunt knew both the accused, and was also involved in the crime.

The incident took place in the evening when the girl was visiting a temple in the city's Manubhavan Tekri area with her 16-year-old aunt when the two men came up to her, police said. Both the accused took the girl to an isolated area nearby and raped her, before smashing her head with stones, they said.

The following day, her family filed a complaint with the police and both men, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the girl, were arrested, along with her aunt. Police are waiting for a forensic report to find out how many people were involved in the crime.

BJP candidate Pragya Thakur took the girl's mother, who needed medical attention due to the trauma, to the hospital, news agency PTI reported. She also reportedly hit out against the Congress government in the state over the law and order situation.

Last July, a seven-year-old was abducted outside her school in the state's Mandsaur district by two men who raped, tortured and then later slit her throat. The case led to nationwide protests, the gruesome details of which sickened and angered several thousand people, including political leaders, who sought death penalty for the perpetrators.

Then-state opposition leader Kamal Nath had tweeted: "MP is infamous state in the country for recording the largest number of rapes in the country already. When such incidents would stop? When our sisters-daughters are going to get a secure environ (sic)?"

Several incidents of rape have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. In fact, the state reported the highest number of rape cases in both 2016 and 2017, as per government records.

