9-Year-Old Allegedly Raped Inside Gaming Zone Of Posh Indore Mall On Thursday, the incident happened when the girl was playing at the gaming zone on Indore's Treasure mall in busy MG Road area.

Share EMAIL PRINT The incident happened inside Indore's Treasure Island mall (File) Indore: A nine-year-old girl who was visiting an upscale mall in Indore was dragged to a corner of its gaming zone and was allegedly raped by an employee on Thursday.



The incident took place when the girl was playing in the gaming zone on Indore's Treasure Mall in the busy MG Road area while her mother waited outside. The girl came out and narrated the whole incident to her. Soon, people got hold of the accused and beat him up.



The accused, a 19-year-old, has been arrested by the police. Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Indore, Harinarayanchari Mishra said that case of rape has bee filed against the accused and he is being charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



"We are reviewing the security arrangements in the malls and if needed, it will be strengthened further," the police officer said.



The incident has also given an ammo to the opposition Congress in the state, which has attacked the government over law and order situation. That the incident took place on Women's Day was also pointed out by many to target the authorities.



"The incident took place in a crowded place like a shopping mall. It indicates that under the BJP rule, women are not safe and criminals are not scared of law," Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said.



Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said that the government is reviewing security arrangement in malls across the state and the culprit won't be spared.



