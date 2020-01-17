Ex-IPS Officer Gets 5 Years In Jail Over Bribery Charges In Madhya Pradesh Prison Job Scam

Rajendra Chaturvedi had allegedly accepted in excess of Rs 12 lakh on false promises of appointing some people as jail guards.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 8.75 lakhs on the ex-IPS officer (Representational)

Bhopal:

A local special court on Thursday sentenced former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rajendra Chaturvedi to five years of imprisonment for taking bribe to recruit jail wardens when he was the additional director general (prisons).

Additional Sessions Judge S Pandey awarded the punishment to Mr Chaturvedi who allegedly accepted in excess of Rs 12 lakh between January 1 and May 26, 2003 on false promises of appointing some people as jail guards.

In 2006, a complaint was lodged against him with the Economic Offences Wing.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 8.75 lakhs on him.

