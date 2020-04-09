Bhopal Doctors On COVID-19 Duty Live In Their Cars To Protect Families

Coronavirus: The doctors interact with at least 100 people and staff every day.

As they work almost 24/7 with coronavirus patients, two doctors in Bhopal have each moved into a space that is cramped, uncomfortable and barely enough for one. Their temporary "apartment" also has wheels.

Sachin Nayak and Sachin Patidar, both doctors at the same government hospital in the Madhya Pradesh capital, have been living in their cars for weeks, quarantining themselves to protect their families.

When their day's shift is over, they walk near their homes for a bit and rest in their car, staying away from their families inside.

In their spare time, they read, take a nap and talk to family on the phone.

Their cars have everything they need - bedsheets, clothes, laptop, and mattress.

Sachin Nayak, a father of a three-year-old, works in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients. "The pandemic spread in days, there was no time for the administration or us to prepare...it's our job to fend for ourselves," he says.

Dr Nayak interacts with at least 100 people and staff every day. "We collect the samples, which can spread infection, that's why I decided to live in my car," he says.

Sachin Patidar is specializing in anesthesia. Since March 31, he has also been staying in his car. He proudly gives NDTV a tour - he has soap, deodorant, a comb and shaving kit. The backseat is his bed. He is worried about the elderly members of his family.

The two doctors have collected much appreciation on social media. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted his salute to the "warriors" in the COVID-19 fight.

"I and the entire Madhya Pradesh greet warriors like you who are fighting the war against corona. If we all continue with this resolve, then we will be able to win this great war more quickly. Sachin ji, salute your spirit," Mr Chouhan tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh has 359 coronavirus cases, including 26 deaths.