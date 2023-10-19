Bhopal Animal Training Centre Staff Kills Dog By Hanging It On The Gate

The accused also tried to delete the CCTV footage (Representational)

In a horrifying incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a dog was killed by the employees of a dog training centre. The two employees hanged the dog at an entry gate and pulled it by the chain around its neck from one side, officials said.

Operator Ravi Kushwaha and the two employees -- a man and a woman -- have been arrested in the case.

They also allegedly tried to delete the CCTV footage, which caught the distressing incident.

Nikhil Jaiswal, a businessman from Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh, bought the dog around two years back and sent it for training in Misrod in Bhopal in May. The centre charged him a fee of Rs 13,000 per month, with the training set to conclude in September.

However, on October 9, Ravi told Nikhil that the dog died as he was unwell.

The incident came to the fore after Nikhil filed a police complaint after suspecting something wrong.

During the police investigation, the CCTV footage was also retrieved with the help of a cyber cell.