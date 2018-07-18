3-Year-Old Drowns In Flooded Drain, Amid Heavy Rainfall In Bhopal

MET department said that almost the entire state received rainfall yesterday.

A three-year-old boy feared to have drowned on Tuesday after he fell into a drain which was flooding due to heavy rains that lashed Bhopal, police said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 am yesterday when Bhagya Jarila slipped into the drain while playing outside his shanty in Panchsheel Nagar area, said TT Nagar police inspector Alok Shrivastava.

He said Bhagya Jarila's father Rohit Jarila and uncle who were around jumped into the water but failed to save him.

Rohit Jarila and his brother were pulled out of the water by locals, said Mr Shrivastava.

Bhagya Jarila's remains were untraced despite a search operation that lasted for hours, he said, adding that the drain empties out into a lake, located around one km away from the spot.

Heavy rains lashed in Bhopal yesterday.

"The city recorded 116 mm rainfall during 8.30 AM to 5.30 PM," senior meteorologist GD Mishra at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said yesterday.

As per weather forecast, some parts of Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul districts were expected to receive heavy rainfall today.