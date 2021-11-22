Video: Water Enters Bengaluru High-Security Research Centre After Rain

Water also entered the institute's research room

An inundated library, a cubicle filled with muddy flood water and a few people moving about in ankle-deep water trying to salvage what seem like record materials on shelves partially submerged in water were seen in visuals from a premier research institute in Bengaluru. The institute - Jawaharlal Nehru Centre For Advanced Scientific Research - got flooded this morning due to incessant rain in parts of Karnataka.

Several research materials and reports seem to have been damaged due to this flooding. The assessment process will start once the water is completely drained out

Several areas in the Karnataka's capital city were battered by heavy rain since last evening leading to several homes getting flooded leaving the residents marooned. Several cars parked in the basement of apartments were also submerged in flood water

The rain caused water logging in many areas in the city late last night and its impact was visible this morning as well

Boats were also deployed in several localities in north Bengaluru to rescue people. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were also pressed to discharge the water. Most of the waterlogging happened in and around apartments built on lake bed where there is not much of an alternative to divert the accumulated water.

The heavy rain in Karnataka followed massive flooding in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh due to a depression from the Bay of Bengal crossing the coasts of these southern states bringing in heavy downpour.