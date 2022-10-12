Video: Bengaluru Couple Rescued Just As They Were Ready To Light A Match

Bengaluru: The couple was seen in videos clinging to the wall outside their home.

A couple in Bengaluru today stood in front of a bulldozer, threatening to set themselves on fire if their house was demolished as the civic body continued its drive to remove structures illegally blocking the city's drainage.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) was carrying out demolitions at the SR layout of KR Puram in the northeastern part of the city when the team came across the couple.

When the bulldozer approached, Sona Sen and her husband Sunil Singh screamed that they would set themselves on fire. They clung to the wall outside their home, one of them holding a bottle of petrol.

In dramatic videos, they were seen pouring the petrol on themselves when policemen and neighbours grip them and try to pull them up.

Water was sprayed and poured on the couple as they appeared ready to light a match.

The neighbours and others were seen requesting the couple not do anything rash and pleading with the civic officials to halt the demolition.

The couple, accusing the administration of trying to leave them homeless, claimed they had documents to prove their house is not illegal.

But civic officials claimed the couple's house is one of the six in the area that have been built partially on a storm water drain.

Structures blocking storm water drains are being removed across Bengaluru after heavy rain last month flooded offices, colonies and crippled the city's infrastructure.

Several areas in the IT city were submerged, including the Mahadevapura zone, Sarjapur area and Bellandur that have the maximum offices of tech behemoths.

NDTV had accessed the list of builders, IT Parks, hospitals that have allegedly encroached on storm water drains in Mahadevapura zone.

Mohammad Nalapad, Congress youth president, had a compound wall of the Nalapad International School sitting on a storm water drain, which was demolished.