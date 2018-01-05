Special Drive Against Autos, Taxis In Bengaluru, Over 13,000 Cases Booked Police Control Room receives hundreds of complaints every day against auto and cab drivers for refusing to ply on certain routes and for demanding excess fare.

Bengaluru Traffic Police today launched a special drive against auto rickshaw and cab drivers following complaints of overcharging.



"Around 60 probationary Police Sub Inspectors in civilian clothes fanned out as 'decoy' customers in East limits to hire autos and cabs and alert traffic teams," said Abhishek Goel, DCP of the East Division of the Traffic Police.



The day-long drive saw a number of drivers being booked for various offences. Of the 13,578 cases that were booked, 266 drivers were found driving without license.



Police Control Room receives hundreds of complaints every day against auto and cab drivers for refusing to ply on certain routes and for demanding excess fare.



City residents are forced to rely on auto rickshaws and cabs as the state of the public transport system is extremely poor. Over a lakh auto rickshaws and almost similar number of cabs fill up the last minute connectivity left by the 1,800 government buses that are in service. The city metro's approximately 46 kms connectivity also does not provide much relief to the city's population of around 1 crore 25 lakh people, forcing the general public to depend either on their personal vehicles or autos and cabs.



While auto rickshaws charge around Rs 14 per kilometer, private cab operators come out to be much more economical at around Rs 10 a kilometer.



The traffic police had carried a similar drive on New Year Eve, booking 1,300 people who were caught driving after taking alcohol.



