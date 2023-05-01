Video: Heavy Rain In Bengaluru, Roads Waterlogged

North Bengalurus Horamavu suburb received the highest rainfall.

Heavy rain hit Bengaluru on Monday afternoon bringing relief from the scorching heat and resulting in waterlogging in several arterial roads in the east, south and central areas of the city. Light to moderate rain is predicted in parts of the city from Monday to Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The MeT department has also predicted rain in parts of Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. “Light to moderate thundershowers accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely at isolated places over Bangalore Rural, Bangalore Urban & Kolar,” it said.

Residents took to social media to share visuals of the waterlogged roads and traffic as the rain battered the city. Heavy showers, lightning and thunder were also reported in the southern areas of Bengaluru.

North Bengaluru's Horamavu suburb received the highest rainfall, recording over 111.5 mm of rain, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

The maximum temperature for the city was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Sunday issued an alert regarding heavy rainfall and hailstorm at isolated places in several parts of the country during the next three days.

"Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India,” the tweet said.