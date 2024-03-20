On Camera, Bengaluru Metro Staff Masturbates In Front Of Woman Passenger

The incident took place at the Jalahalli Metro station in Bengaluru.

A disturbing video has emerged from Bengaluru in which a security staff employed at a metro station was seen touching his private parts and masturbating in front of passengers, particularly targeting a woman traveller.

The woman, deeply distressed by the ordeal, took to social media to document her harrowing experience and demand accountability from the Bengaluru police. The incident, which unfolded on the Jalahalli Metro station platform, has sparked outrage and condemnation on social media.

"Today I had an experience where a security guard was continuously staring at me simultaneously making some gestures such as keeping hands on his private parts from the opposite side of the platform. It happened around 2:30 in noon. This happened in Jalahalli metro station," the woman wrote in her complaint.

"I was so uncomfortable during the daytime itself. And I tried asking him but still he kept staring at me by making some gestures. So I started taking a video," she added.

The woman forwarded the video to the Bengaluru metro authorities, seeking strict action against the man. She later alleged that the metro authorities did not respond to her complaints. However, the Bengaluru Police, taking note of the incident, contacted the woman and initiated a probe.