On Camera, Bengaluru Man Beaten To Death With Car's Puncture Jack Rod

A man was beaten to death with a jack rod - used to fix a vehicle's puncture - by two men allegedly over a financial dispute in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on Monday night in the city's Ramamurthy Nagar area.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Kiran, was drunk at the time of the incident. He and two accused, Yuvaraj and Kangaraju, were engaged in a fight over finances, which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

In a fit of rage, one of the accused picked up a car's jack rod and hit him multiple times.

The gruesome crime was recorded on a CCTV camera, which showed the victim lying lifeless on the ground while the accused continued to beat him with the rod.

The two accused immediately fled the scene.

The police, however, managed to arrest them shortly after the incident.