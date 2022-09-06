Watch: In Flooded Bengaluru, Techies Ride Tractors To Office

IT employees resorted to taking tractor rides to reach their workplaces.

With severe waterlogging in Bengaluru after heavy rainfall, many IT professionals in the city, known as India's Silicon Valley, resorted to taking tractor rides to reach their workplaces.

Yemalur, near the HAL Airport, was submerged and this prompted many employees of IT companies living nearby to ride tractors to their offices.

"We cannot take so many leaves from our office, our work is getting affected. We are waiting for tractors to drop us for Rs 50," a woman employee of an IT firm told news agency ANI.

Thank you for a warm welcome #Bengaluru and @BBMPCOMM



I took an Uber 📱🚖 then a Tractor 🚜 and then a dirt motorcycle to reach office.



Sharing some amazing experience with you all pic.twitter.com/9JHkmo33a7 — DID intern ⚛️ (@bhushan_vikram) September 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured the IT companies of a discussion on the estimated loss of Rs 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.

"We will call the IT companies and speak with them related to the issues that they are facing due to waterlogging. We will also discuss the compensation and other related damages that have been caused due to rain," Mr Bommai told ANI.

His remark came after the IT companies asked the Chief Minister to solve the Outer Ring Road issue.

Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of residents in several parts of Bengaluru yesterday. In many places in the city, basements of shops and apartments got flooded.

"It rained heavily. We saw waterlogging had started after we woke up in the morning. The divider on the road almost submerged due to waterlogging. My basement was flooded and I had to pump water out of it," said a local.