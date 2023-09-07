More Than 3,200 Dengue Cases Reported In Bengaluru In 2 Months

More than 3,200 dengue cases have been reported in Bengaluru in the past two months

More than 3,200 dengue cases have been reported in Bengaluru in the past two months, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who has directed the Bengaluru municipal corporation - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - to intensify their efforts to control the spread of the virus.

According to him, 1,649 and 1,590 dengue cases were detected in July and August, respectively. As many as 416 cases have come to light in September so far.

The cases are on the rise because of stagnant rain waters, Mr Rao told reporters on Thursday. He added that pesticides are being sprayed in Bengaluru to get rid of mosquitoes, which carry the virus.

"I have given directions to the officials to work more to control dengue. This month, the cases have risen. We have taken it seriously and now we have given instruction to take measures," the minister said.

Mr Rao said he has asked the BBMP to increase testing for dengue in its six high tech labs.

Speaking about the the shortage of Auxiliary Nurses and Midwives (ANM) and main health workers, the minister said that it has been decided to increase their salaries to Rs 18,000 from Rs 12,000 per month.

"They (BBMP) say that these ANM and main health workers are not coming forward because of low pay. We have decided to give an additional Rs 6,000 from our department. Now they will start the process of recruiting them," the minister said.

Mr Rao also said the health department will consider Bengaluru as a health unit and treat the municipal area as a separate district instead of considering it as a part of Bengaluru Urban district.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)