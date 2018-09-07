Man Tied To Tree, Thrashed By Mob Over Kidnapping Suspicion In Bengaluru

Residents of a neighbourhood in Bengaluru's Whitefield spotted the man - who is from Odisha - and feared that would kidnap children.

Bengaluru | Updated: September 07, 2018 08:35 IST
A video shows the man tied to tree as he is interrogated by locals in Bengaluru's Whitefield.

Bengaluru: 

A mentally challenged man was attacked by a mob in Bengaluru after he was suspected to be a child kidnapper.

Residents of a neighbourhood in Whitefield spotted the man - who is from Odisha - and feared that would kidnap children. Police said the man was tied to a tree with a rope and beaten up by locals.

A video shows the man being slapped and hit on the head as he is being interrogated by local. One of the locals can be heard asking him in Hindi for his ID card. "He is doing drama," a local can be heard saying.
Another man has a smile on his face when slaps the man tied to the tree. The man was rescued by the police.

Four people were arrested after a case was registered.

The mob attack in Bengaluru comes close to two months after a 32-year-old software engineer was beaten to death by a mob in north Karnataka's Bidar over WhatsApp-driven rumours of child kidnapping.

In July, the govenrment had asked the states and Union territories to check incidents of mob killings fueled by rumours of child lifting on social media.

For more Bengaluru news, click here

