Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Bengaluru Hotel, Stays With Body For A Day

Maya Gogoi was stabbed to death by her boyfriend.

A young woman from Assam was seen smiling as she entered the lobby of a service apartment in Bengaluru with her boyfriend On Saturday. Three days later, police recovered her body from the same apartment. Her boyfriend is now the main suspect in her murder.

The decomposed body of Maya Gogoi was found in the service apartment that she booked with her boyfriend Aarav Harni on November 23.

As per the police, Harni stabbed Gogoi to death on Monday and stayed with the body for an entire day before walking out of the rented apartment in the Indiranagar area on Tuesday. Photos showed blood on a blanket and pillows in the room.

CCTV footage did not show any other person entering the service apartment between November 23 and 26.

The body was discovered after he left the rented room. Soon after, the police rushed to the spot along with the dog squad and forensic experts.

Maya Gogoi worked at a private firm and was renting an apartment in the HSR Layout, according to an IANS report.

As Harni stayed with the body for a day, the police are also probing whether Aarav Harni had plans to cut the body into pieces and dump them elsewhere.