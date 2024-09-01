On Camera, US Woman Makes Rottweiler Kill Boyfriend's 9-Year-Old Daughter

A woman allegedly killed her boyfriend's 9-year-old daughter by thrashing her and making her Rottweiler dog attack the child at their home in US' Florida, police said.

Tyshael Elise Martin, 34, told police she had found Jamaria Sessions unresponsive when she went to wake her up for a family vacation to California on June 17.

But police suspected Martin's involvement in the girl's death as her body was found covered in cuts, burns, bruises and bite marks.

While checking the security footage inside their home, police found that the woman trying to let her Rottweiler dog loose on the unsuspecting child, even encouraging the dog to attack the little girl.

The footage then shows the dog "viciously attack" Jamaria even as Martin herself kept beating her.

In the video, she can be seen kicking the girl until she went limp and then dragging her across the floor and hitting her again.

At one point, the CCTV captures her saying she wants to murder the child. "I'm fixin' to kill her," she says.

Reports suggest the violence the 9-year-old faced was not new to her as she was frequently subjected to punishments like being struck with objects, prolonged wall sits and other forms of abuse.

Policemen who watched the video have called it the "the worst case of aggravated child abuse" they've ever seen. The brutal death has been devastating to family who said their "beautiful little girl was now gone.”

A case of murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect have been filed against Martin. She was arrested and remains in jail.

Her death was ruled a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the head and thermal injury to the foot.