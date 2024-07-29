Bengal Man Accuses 14-Year-Old Daughter, Boyfriend Of Killing His Wife

A man on Monday lodged a police complaint in Kolkata accusing his 14-year-old daughter and her boyfriend of killing her mother as she had objected to their relationship.

Police have started an investigation into the case and both minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.

A middle-aged man, whose wife was found strangled last month, lodged a complaint against his daughter and her boyfriend for allegedly killing his wife, a police officer said.

"Today a person submitted a complaint at Thakurpukur police station, stating that on the night of June 6, when he and his wife were asleep, the male friend of her daughter, who is also a minor, sneaked into their house and entered their room. Then, the male friend strangled the man's wife and threatened to kill him if he disclosed it to the police," the officer told PTI.

The minor boy and the girl met through social media one-and-a-half years ago.

"But the family members of the girl objected to the relationship and used to scold her over it. We have started a specific case under the Juvenile Act and both the minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday," the police officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)