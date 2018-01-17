In Movie-Like Chase, Police Catch Chain Snatcher In Bengaluru Two constables attached with the HSR Layout Police spotted a van and chased it when the driver did not stop. During the chase he came to a place where the road ends. He got out of the vehicle and climbed the roof of a house. The asbestos sheet of the roof broke and collapsed and then he was nabbed.

Police said, the investigation was going on to find out the chain snatcher's involvement in other cases Bengaluru: Policemen on Tuesday chased and caught a chain snatcher early in the morning in the city's HSR Layout area.



People were confused when they saw two policemen chasing a person. Many thought that may be shooting of a film was going on, whereas many did not have any idea of what is happening. But soon they realised when the policemen nabbed Soma alias Somashekar and took the person into a police van.



"He had come to the area around 5.30 am. Our officers and men were on early morning patrol to prevent chain snatching. Our team got the information about his attempt to commit chain snatching," said DCP South East Borelingayia.



Two constables attached with the HSR Layout Police spotted a van and chased it when the driver did not stop. During the chase he came to a place where the road ends. He got out of the vehicle and climbed the roof of a house. The asbestos sheet of the roof broke and collapsed and then he was nabbed.



Somashekar is from Anekal in the outskirts of Bengaluru.



Police said, the investigation was going on to find out his involvement in other cases.



But the case of the HMT Layout of Bengaluru remains unsolved where the chain snatcher had entered the house of the victim to snatch her necklace.



Police said patrolling across the city has been intensified to prevent incidents of chain snatching.



