Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Hit Bengaluru; Twitter Rejoices Pleasant Change

Parts of Bengaluru were hit by heavy rain and hailstorm today afternoon.

Parts of Bengaluru were hit by heavy rain and hailstorm today afternoon, taking citizens by surprise. Twitter users shared videos and pictures of the rain from Central Business District of MG Road, Cubbon Park and other areas in the city.

Videos on Twitter show pounding rain and hailstones hitting the streets. Users also posted pictures holding hailstones in their hands, rejoicing the pleasant change in weather. "Can anyone get any work done in this weather?" a Twitter user wrote along with a video of the rain. "Look at the hailstones from heaven," an account named We Are Bangalore tweeted.

A video posted by another user on Twitter showed leaves swaying in the wind and people rushing to take shelter.

Some users also packed in a little humour with their tweets about the weather. "Bengaluru is now "hail" and hearty. Take care all," a user named Avinash wrote.

"Hailstones from heaven," a Twitter user wrote with this picture.

The weather department has forecast rain and thundershowers for Bengaluru throughout the week. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Private weather forecaster Skymet has said that Monsoon will arrive on India's southern coast by June 4 and cause less than average rainfall.

Monsoon rains, the lifeblood for India's agriculture-dependent economy, arrive on the southern tip of Kerala around June 1 and retreat from Rajasthan by September.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.