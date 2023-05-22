Family Of Woman Who Drowned In Flooded Bengaluru Underpass Files Case

The victim's car got submerged in a flooded underpass. (File)

An FIR was registered at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station over the death of a 23-year-old woman whose car got submerged in a flooded underpass on Sunday, police said.

An FIR was registered on a complaint filed by Sandeep, brother of Bhanurekha, the victim.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has met her family members.

Severe waterlogging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR Circle area after heavy rain in the city. Earlier, several people stuck in the underpass were safely rescued and taken to the hospital.

The rain disrupted the normal lives of the people while trees were uprooted in several localities.

An old building collapsed in Vidyaranyapura, officials said, but no casualties were reported.

The onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed this year, predicting its arrival on June 4, four days after the normal date predicted on June 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.