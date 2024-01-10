Family Of 8 Tries To End Life Outside Karnataka Assembly, Stopped By Cops

Videos showed the cops dragging them into police vehicles.

Eight members of a family tried to end their lives in front of the Karnataka assembly in Bengaluru on Wednesday, upset with a bank auctioning their house to recover loan dues.

The family members poured kerosene on themselves outside the Vidhan Soudha, but were stopped by the cops. They were then taken into custody.

Videos showed the cops dragging them into police vehicles.

The family had borrowed Rs 50 lakh from the Bangalore City Cooperative Bank in 2016. The family could repay only Rs 95 lakh and not the full dues including the interest and other components.

The bank then moved to auction their house to recover their dues, prompting the family to take the extreme step.

