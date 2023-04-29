Engineering Student Stabbed To Death During Fight At Bengaluru College Festival

According to police, the incident occurred at the Reva University College festival on Friday night.

Engineering Student Stabbed To Death During Fight At Bengaluru College Festival

The police have formed a team to trace the murderers. (Representational image)

Bengaluru:

An engineering student was stabbed to death during a college festival in Bengaluru, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Reva University College festival on Friday night.

A fight broke out between two groups of students which saw some stab Bhaskar Jetty (22), police said.

Jetty was a fourth year mechanical engineering student. Though he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

"We have registered a case and our investigation is on to trace the murderers," a police officer said.

Also Read

.