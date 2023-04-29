Engineering Student Stabbed To Death During Fight At Bengaluru College Festival

The police have formed a team to trace the murderers. (Representational image)

An engineering student was stabbed to death during a college festival in Bengaluru, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Reva University College festival on Friday night.

A fight broke out between two groups of students which saw some stab Bhaskar Jetty (22), police said.

Jetty was a fourth year mechanical engineering student. Though he was rushed to the hospital where he died during treatment.

"We have registered a case and our investigation is on to trace the murderers," a police officer said.