''If You Come To Road, I'll Come To Your Home'': Bengaluru Cops' Lockdown Warning

Bengaluru traffic police has come up with special message to discourage people from coming out on road amid the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus epidemic. "If you come to road, I'll come to your home," read the message written in a regional language city's Nagenahalli area.

Meanwhile, nine fresh cases were reported in Karnataka with the count rising to 110 in the state on Wednesday.

Out of the total cases, three persons died due to the virus while nine others have been discharged after recovery.

"COVID-19 cases climb to 110 in Karnataka, with nine fresh cases being reported between 5 pm yesterday and 2 pm today. Out of the total cases, three have died while nine others have been discharged," a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

"Out of 110 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, seven cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and being treated in Karnataka," it added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 1,834 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,649 active cases, 144 cured/discharged/migrated people and 41 deaths.