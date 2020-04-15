Bengaluru Residents Need Not Step Out, Essentials To Be Home Delivered

Under the scheme, Bengaluru shop owners must compulsorily register their shops (Representational photo)

With the lockdown to fight coronavirus extended till May 3, residents of Bengaluru now need not step out even for essential items - everything that they need can be home delivered. Bengaluru Urban has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka and the city has 38 hotspots with restrictions in place. This home delivery may just help in curbing the spread of the highly contagious virus, particularly with people not always maintaining social distancing when our shopping for essentials.

"You don't have to step out of your homes for purchasing groceries. The Home Delivery (080-61914960) service is now extended to all the areas of Bengaluru," tweeted Bengaluru Mayor M Goutham Kumar.

Last week, a pilot scheme was started in Kathriguppe in south Bengaluru. This was later extended to the whole of the southern part of the city under Bengaluru South police station limits on Sunday.

The launch was attended by state Revenue Minister R Ashok, MP for Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP and the city mayor.

A release from the office of Tejasvi Surya says, "The Bengaluru South Police Division limit covers three assembly constituencies - Basavanagudi, Jayanagar and Padmanabhnagar - and certain wards of Chickpet assembly constituency. Citizens from these localities can call the COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline, set up by the Task Force of Tejasvi Surya, on 080 6191 4960."

"They may also place their orders by sending a 'Hi' on the same number. Over 2.5 lakh households residing in these areas can order groceries, medicines, fruits and vegetables through the helpline. The home delivery charges have been waived off currently and the purchases items would be delivered within a day," the release adds.

The new scheme even caused some political heartburn, with the Congress MLA of Jayanagar, Sowmya Reddy, upset at not being invited to the launch.

Under the scheme, shop owners must compulsorily register their shops by sending a message on WhatsApp.

