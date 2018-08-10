Chargesheet Filed Against Mehul Choksi In Cheating Case In Bengaluru

The charge sheet against Mehul Choksi was filed before the First Additional Chief Metropolitant Magistrate court on August 7.

Bengaluru | | Updated: August 10, 2018 03:09 IST
Bengaluru: 

The Karnataka Police has filed a charge sheet against Mehul Choksi, an accused in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, in a Bengaluru court in connection with a Rs 9.11 crore cheating case registered against him in 2015.

The charge sheet against Choksi was filed before the First Additional Chief Metropolitant Magistrate court on August 7, IGP (Economic Offences) Hemant Nimbalkar told PTI on Thursday.

Police had registered an FIR against Choksi in 2015 based on a complaint by city-based jeweller Hari Prasad, he said.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Choksi, who is now in Antigua, police said.

In his complaint, Mr Prasad has claimed that Choksi, Managing Director of Gitanjali Gems, cheated him of Rs 9.11 crore which included his investment.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are wanted for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of around Rs 14,000 crore.

India is looking to bring back Choksi from Antigua under the provision of a law of the island nation which provides for extradition of a fugitive to a designated Commonwealth country.

Mehul ChoksiKarnataka PoliceBengaluru court

