Caught On CCTV: Dog Run Over By Audi. Bengaluru Man, 23, Arrested

The accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty Act.

A disturbing video from Bengaluru - that shows an Audi running over a dog - has led to a huge outrage and calls for strict action against the man driving the car.

A police case was filed two days after the incident happened (on January 26) in South Bengaluru's Jayanagar. The accused -23-year-old Adhi - has been arrested, police said. He is the grandson of a prominent Bengaluru-based businessman.

The CCTV footage, which has also been shared by some animal rights activists on social media, shows three stray dogs sleeping on the road. A white Audi then emerges in the frame.

The car slowly moves towards one of the dogs, and then speeds up. In the shocking clip, the driver seems to be deliberately targeting the dog. The timestamp for the CCTV footage reads 5:15 pm, January 26.

"We found one street dog missing for two days. We then started searching for him. Through a CCTV camera, we came to know about the horrific incident. When we reached the spot, we found his body lying there," said Badri, a local.

He took the body of the dog to a veterinarian for a post-mortem.

The accused has been arrested under the Prevention of Cruelty Act 1960 and IPC 1860. Senior police officials were not available to give more details.

Expressing anger over the incident, actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, tweeted: "Has the car been seized? Does he have a driver's license? Was he under the influence of drugs/alcohol? The complainant was threatened at the police station & the police didn't do anything-any action being taken?"

"It's pretty evident from the video what transpired - Let's see if action will be taken against him or the Govt will succumb under pressure since he has friends in high places (sic)," she wrote in another post.

"Regarding the incident that happened at Jayanagar 1st block, a Police complaint has been lodged with Siddapura Police station and FIR has been filed. FIR no. 0021/2022. The case is under investigation (sic)," the Animal Welfare Helpline tweeted, responding to calls for action.