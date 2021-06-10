BS Yediyurappa Pulls Up Officials Over Delay In Bengaluru Smart City Project

BS Yediyurappa pulled up officials over the slow progress of the Smart City Projects.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday expressed his disappointment over the slow progress of the Smart City Projects (SCP) in Bengaluru despite the commencement of monsoon.

The Chief Minister pulled up officials during a review meeting for the poor condition of 27 roads with piles of mud and craters on both sides of the roads hindering the vehicular movement.

"The monsoon has already set in and is expected to intensify in another two weeks. When are you going to complete the work?" the Chief Minister asked the civic agency officials.

He said he has been observing that the incomplete road works in the Central Business District of Bengaluru was a hindrance to public as well as VIP movement.

The Chief Engineer of the Smart City Project assured the Chief Minister that the work would be completed by June 30.