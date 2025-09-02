Bengaluru's Division Into 5 Corporations Comes Into Effect: What You Need To Know

The Karnataka government has officially divided Bengaluru into five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, marking the city's biggest administrative overhaul in decades.

The move follows long-standing demands and debate about decentralising the civic administration in Bengaluru.

"Each new corporation will be headed by an IAS officer as Commissioner, assisted by another IAS officer as Additional Commissioner, and a KAS officer as Joint Commissioner to strengthen accountability and service delivery. Taxes collected from each area will go to the respective corporations starting tomorrow itself. If any corporation is financially weak, the government will support it. If a corporation is financially strong, the government won't take away the excess money. The bigger the better, the smaller the luckier," Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said while making the announcement.

The five corporations and their jurisdictions are:

Bengaluru Central Corporation

Shantinagar, CV Raman Nagar, Shivajinagar, Gandhinagar, Chickpet, Chamarajpet

Bengaluru East Corporation

Areas: Mahadevapura, KR Puram

Bengaluru West Corporation

Parts of Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli, RR Nagar, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram, Rajajinagar, Govindarajnagar, Vijayanagar, Basavanagudi, parts of Padmanabhnagar

Bengaluru North Corporation

Byatarayanapura, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvagnanagar, parts of Dasarahalli, Hebbal, Yelahanka

Bengaluru South Corporation

Jayanagar, Bengaluru South, BTM Layout, Bommanahalli, parts of Padmanabhnagar, RR Nagar, Yeshwanthpur, Mahadevapura and Anekal

The restructuring is part of a broader reform that also establishes the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Authority will coordinate between civic agencies, act as the planning body for the metropolitan region, and oversee large-scale projects.

The government has also announced that the ward delimitation process will be completed by November 2025, paving the way for fresh elections to the new corporations. With the reorganisation, Bengaluru could see more than 500 corporators representing the city's neighbourhoods.

With the notification, Bengaluru has officially moved to a five-corporation governance model, aimed at making administration more decentralised, efficient and citizen-centric.