Bengaluru Woman, 9-Month-Old Daughter Killed After Stepping On Live Wire

A Bengaluru woman and her 9-month-old daughter were killed after they stepped on a live electric wire, the police said today. The incident took place at 6 am in Bengaluru's Whitefield area when the duo was returning home from Tamil Nadu.

The two were killed after they stepped on a live electric wire, which was broken and lying on the roadside and was unnoticed in the dark.

The victims have been identified as Soundarya, 23, and Suviksliya.

A case has been filed at the Kadugodi police station and an investigation is underway, the police said, adding that the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) officials and staff are also being interrogated.

"Under Kadugodi police jurisdiction, a BESCOM wire was lying on the road. At 6 am, the mother and her daughter were electrocuted. An investigation has been initiated and relevant BESCOM officials and staff are being interrogated," Shivakumar Gunare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, said.