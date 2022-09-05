Bengaluru Roads Under Water After Heavy Rain, Second Time In A Week

Bengaluru rainfall: Visuals showed buses stuck in the middle of the flooded Old Airport Road.

Several areas in Bengaluru are waterlogged and roads submerged following heavy overnight rains. This is the second time in a week the Karnataka state capital is witnessing such severe waterlogging.

Many arterial roads were inundated while the basements of apartments were flooded after the rainfall last night. Waterlogging was reported in Outer Ring Road near Ecospace, Bellandur, KR Market, Silk Board junction, and Varthur. The IT corridor too was waterlogged whereas several houses were inundated in HBR Layout.

Visuals showed buses stuck in the middle of the flooded Old Airport Road. The road was submerged after last week's rainfall too and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited it two days ago.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka, especially in Bengaluru, and coastal parts of the state. A Yellow alert has been issued in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.