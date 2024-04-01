Terrified Woman Records 3 Men Tailing Her Car In Bengaluru, Cops Respond

Police have responded after the video shot by the woman was shared on X

Bengaluru police have caught three men after a video of them tailing a car on a scooter, banging on its windows and trying to open its doors circulated on social media. A Twitter user posted the video late last night, tagging top police officers and seeking swift action. In the video, a woman is heard dialling a government helpline as the three men on a scooter follow their vehicle.

The terrified woman, who identified herself as Priyam Singh, is heard saying, "They are following us, they are punching the vehicle." The men on the scooter are seen making angry gestures at the car's occupants. They then overtake the car and appear to be blocking its route. The car takes a quick turn and the chase begins again.

"He is abusing us. He is opening the door," the woman is heard saying.

The post accompanying the video said, "This incident occurred near St. John's Hospital, Gate No. 5. Three rowdies on a scooter with registration number KA04LK2583 followed our car with registration number KA51MT5653 from the Hosur Road - Koramangala right turn junction to Nagarjuna Restaurant KHB colony 5th Block Koramangala, punching our car window."

In response, South East Police DCP CK Baba said an FIR had been registered and the three accused arrested. "Thank you for bringing this incident to our attention. We take road safety and incidents of road rage very seriously. This is to inform that immediate action was taken immediately and an FIR has been registered. The accused have been apprehended," he posted.

"It's imperative for citizens to report such incidents promptly to the police through 112 for swift response and necessary action. Additionally, let's all commit to obeying road traffic rules to ensure the safety of everyone on the road#calmdownonroads," the officer added.

The fresh video comes close on the heels of another road rage incident in Bengaluru, in which an auto-rickshaw operator smashed the window of a car, leaving the driver injured. The car driver has said the auto-rickshaw operator was miffed because he did not let him pass his car and move ahead.

The driver, however, had admitted that he was driving "in a bit of a hurry". After the video went viral, many on social media criticised the car driver for "reckless driving", but agreed that violence can't be the solution.