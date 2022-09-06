Bengaluru Woman Electrocuted After Scooty Skids On Flooded Road

Bengaluru rain: The woman was shifted to the hospital where she was declared dead. (File)

A 23-year-old woman died after she accidentally came in contact with a live electric pole in rain-hit Bengaluru on Monday. The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm on Monday near the Whitefield area in the city.

Akhila, who used to work in the administrative department of a school, was returning home when her scooty skidded while crossing a waterlogged road. She tried to grab a nearby electric pole for support, but she got an electric shock and fell down.

The woman was shifted to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Her family has blamed the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for improper handling of the electricity and other systems.