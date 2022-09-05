Bengaluru Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging, Traffic Jams

Bengaluru rains: the city witnessed a similar situation last Tuesday

Karnataka's capital Bengaluru reeled under severe waterlogging as incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city. Waterlogging led to traffic jams and disruptions in the lives of normal people in several parts of Bengaluru.

This is the second time in a week that the Karnataka state capital is witnessing such severe waterlogging.

Here are the LIVE updates on Bengaluru rains:

Sep 05, 2022 11:54 (IST) Karnataka Chief Minister To Discuss RS 225 Crore Loss to IT Companies Due To Rain

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured IT companies about a discussion on the estimated loss of ₹ 225 crore due to rain and waterlogging in Bengaluru.

He said that he will discuss the damages and compensation due to rain and waterlogging in the state capital. Read More

