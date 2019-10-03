Close Shave For 4 As Part Of Ceiling At Bengaluru Metro Station Falls

A part of ceiling fell at National College Metro Station on Monday evening.

Four passengers narrowly escaped injury after bricks and panel fell from the ceiling at a metro station in Bengaluru. Though the incident took place on Monday evening, it came to light on Wednesday.

In the CCTV video, three women and male passengers are seen near the automatic fare collection gate at National College Metro Station when part of the ceiling panels falls near them.

One of the women who had just walked out of the automatic gate after dropping the token is seen having a narrow escape as the brick falls few feet away.

Fortunately, none of the passengers were injured in the incident.

This is not the first time that Bengaluru metro has received flak for poor maintenance.

Last year, cracks had developed on a pillar on the stretch of Namma Metro on Mahatma Gandhi Road. The authorities had then claimed that the cracks hadn't weakened the pillar at all.

Over three lakh people use the Namma Metro services every day and it is the third largest biggest metro network in the country after Delhi and Hyderabad.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.