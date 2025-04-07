Bengaluru Marketing Professional Dies By Suicide Amid Marital Dispute

A 40-year-old marketing professional was found dead at his Bengaluru home this morning. Preliminary inquiries suggest he had a marital dispute and that he died by suicide last week due to alleged domestic harassment. No suicide note has been found so far.

Prashanth Nair, who has an eight-year-old daughter, held a senior position at a tech company. Pooja Nair, his wife of 12 years, works at another multinational firm.

The couple was dealing with a marital conflict and the woman was accused of subjecting her husband to mental distress, said sources.

Prashanth Nair had allegedly received multiple calls from his family on the day he hanged himself. But there was no answer, which made his father suspicious.

Unable to contact him, his father then reached his apartment and found him hanging from the fan.

A case has been registered at Soladevanahalli Police Station. The cops have started investigating the case and are trying to uncover the sequence of events and verify the claims of harassment.